Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $780,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 267,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

