Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,734 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.29. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

