Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,798,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,989,000 after buying an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 481.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after buying an additional 156,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $66,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology stock opened at $193.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $713.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

