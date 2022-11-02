Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.0 %

BKR opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

