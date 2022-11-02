Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

