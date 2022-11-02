Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,016 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 518,807 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 199,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

