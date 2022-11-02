Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 139.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 99,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

