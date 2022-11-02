Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

SPLK stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

