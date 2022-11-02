Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of ST stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

