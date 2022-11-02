Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.14 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.06.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.78.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

