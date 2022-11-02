Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,998 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after purchasing an additional 190,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BUD opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

