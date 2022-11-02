Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.11 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,137 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,044 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,516 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 132,275 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 1,188,605 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $21,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,817 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 176,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 174,352 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

