Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.29 and a 200-day moving average of $244.85. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.