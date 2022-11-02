Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SF opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

