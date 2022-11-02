SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 146,732 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,751,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,810,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,371,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.