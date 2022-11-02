Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,878 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,249,000 after buying an additional 303,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

