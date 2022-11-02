Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

