BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $827,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

