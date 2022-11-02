Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

