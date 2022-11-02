Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 19,001 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 389.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 690,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 409,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

