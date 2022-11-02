Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58,440 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.45% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 431,885 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

