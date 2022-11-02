Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 343.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Power Integrations by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Power Integrations by 7.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 186,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 528,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $110.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.