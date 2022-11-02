Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

