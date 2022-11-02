Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 2,155 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 94.9% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 3,010,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 552,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 299,423 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.87%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

