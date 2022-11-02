Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

