Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1,373.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Fortinet by 403.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 393.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 547.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.