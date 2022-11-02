Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

