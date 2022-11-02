Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 212 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,371,664,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 297,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.50. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.