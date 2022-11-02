Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 104.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 150.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

