TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after purchasing an additional 301,016 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the second quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $8,382,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.49.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.0 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Shares of TTE stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

