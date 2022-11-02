Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.