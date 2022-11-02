Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,477.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,584.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,470.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

