Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $26.21.

