Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1,582.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,168 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.13% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 995,411 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28,804.2% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,663 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 296,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUV opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

