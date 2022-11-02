Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 16,042 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,067,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,426,000 after buying an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

