Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,940 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.