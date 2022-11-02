Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 438 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $554.51 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $591.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $646.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

