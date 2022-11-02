Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 188,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,030. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.