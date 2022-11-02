AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.