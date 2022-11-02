Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Shift4 Payments worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

