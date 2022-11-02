AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $298,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NURE opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $27.25.

