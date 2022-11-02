CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.51. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

