Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Darden Restaurants worth $27,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.
NYSE:DRI opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.
Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
