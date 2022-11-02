Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.13 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $28,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

