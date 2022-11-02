Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Abiomed worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Trading Up 49.9 %

ABMD stock opened at $377.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.69. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.83.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

