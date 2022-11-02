Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7 %

CAH stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

