Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,795 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $26,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

