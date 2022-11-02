Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Healthpeak Properties worth $28,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 412,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

