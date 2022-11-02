AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,520,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after buying an additional 355,313 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15,413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 94,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

