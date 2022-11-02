Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,076 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $29,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 242.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $266,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 129,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.